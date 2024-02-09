Stuart Maynard recognises Notts County defensive problems after Gillingham loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Maynard recognises Notts County defensive problems after Gillingham loss

By Press Association
Notts County lost to Gillingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Notts County lost to Gillingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard understands the defensive problems at hand after his side dropped out of the play-off places for the first time since August following their 3-1 defeat to Gillingham.

A catalogue of defensive errors resulted in the Magpies’ downfall in a frustrating encounter, something Maynard was keen to address.

“Some of the defending of our box was really poor,” Maynard said.

“We know it, as a group and collectively it was not good enough. The goals that we conceded are very frustrating, they are frustrating for the fans, they are frustrating for us, but we knew that when we came into the building, defending our box was an issue.

“We knew it was something we had to work on, and it’s something we have to go back to the training ground and continue to work on.”

The Magpies drop out of the play-off places ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, and Maynard insists that the aim of reaching the top seven remains the same despite their recent form.

He added: “It’s so tight, there are probably five or six teams in and around the play-offs and the points are so tight.

“Of course, the aim is the play-offs. The aim of a football club like Notts is we want to try and achieve more and get as high up the league as we can. We understand the situation we are in.”

Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence was thrilled with his side’s performance after coming from a goal behind to move into the play-off places at County’s expense.

Oliver Hawkins, Max Clark and Conor Masterson were on target for Gillingham as they scored three goals away from home for the first time this season. Dan Crowley had opened the scoring for the hosts.

Clemence said: “I think it had to be a different performance – we have had the ball more in certain games but today we had to really dig in and get our tactics spot on.

“Notts County are a very good team and we knew that coming into it, and you have to stay disciplined.”

Hawkins’ header levelled the game and perhaps swayed the momentum of the tie, but Clemence insisted that he is confident his side can kick on from the win at Meadow Lane.

He added: “I am proud of the boys, but it’s one win, that is all it is, and we have to go and get another one on Tuesday.

“The mentality of the boys, they always know they are in a game now. I can see it in their eyes. I had my doubts when I first came into the club, but I haven’t got any doubts now.

“I have a group of men in that dressing room that are doing everything for this football club and long may that continue.”