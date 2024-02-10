Lasse Sorensen completes Lincoln comeback against Fleetwood

Lincoln secured a long-awaited first home league win since October with a comeback 2-1 victory against 10-man Fleetwood.

Promise Omochere fired the Cod Army in front, but the game was turned on its head when Bosun Lawal was sent off for a second bookable offence in first-half stoppage time at Sincil Bank.

And the Imps ended a painful eight-game wait for a win in front of their home fans through second-half goals from Ben House and Lasse Sorensen.

The game sprung into live when Omochere nipped between the defence and Lukas Jensen to poke the visitors ahead.

Lawal was booked twice in seven minutes to be shown a red card. First he felled Ed Bishop and was then sent for an early bath for his part in a melee.

Lincoln took full advantage as House rose highest to head home Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s cross.

And four minutes later Hackett-Fairchild stood up another cross which fell kindly for Sorensen to smash home.

Conor McGrandles could have put the game to bed but was denied by a super Jay Lynch save.