Daniel Farke admits controversial opener irrelevant as Leeds punish Rotherham

Leeds boss Daniel Farke believes it ultimately would not have mattered had Patrick Bamford’s opening goal in the 3-0 win over Rotherham been chalked off for handball as he felt his side dominated the Championship clash.

Bamford put Leeds ahead in controversial circumstances at Elland Road with heavy suggestions of handball after a deflected cross appeared to brush his arm on its way in.

Crysencio Summerville added a second after the break and grabbed another from the penalty spot as the hosts made it six wins in a row with the Yorkshire derby triumph as Leeds remain third in the table.

Farke admitted he had not seen the opening strike back but that it would not have impacted the final result had it been disallowed as Leeds had too much for the Millers to handle.

He said: “If I’m honest I haven’t watched it back, someone mentioned it’s a possible handball or the ball was deflected by Patrick’s arm. For me it’s not possible to judge it.

“You have to say if it was a handball then probably it should have been not allowed but if I’m really honest normally you say over the course of a season everything is a bit equal.

“I also think normally it’s important during a game if it’s a goal or not a goal but today it was not important because we created so many chances.

“I think even if this situation would have been disallowed, I think it would still be the same outcome and to win. I think in the end it was not a decisive moment, we were too dominant.

“Rotherham is a side which still fights until the end in order to be successful in this relegation battle, they never gave up, also in the last 10 minutes they had a few set pieces, so that we are happy with the 3-0.”

The Millers remain bottom of the Championship and are 12 points from safety as they face the prospect of relegation to League One.

Boss Leam Richardson revealed referee Andrew Madley apologised at half-time over the opening goal but was not pleased with assistant referee Nick Hopton allegedly joking with Bamford at full-time, which he felt was ‘unprofessional’.

But he congratulated Leeds on their win and said: “I thought we started the game in the ascendancy and the goal hasn’t cost the result but it’s led to a large part of it with the handball, so you’re disappointed for the players with the work ethic they’ve put in.

“But congratulations to Leeds, they’re up there for a reason, you can see the quality of player and what happens if you give them chances.

“With the result, I think the 10 minutes in the second half [where Leeds scored twice] killed the game.

“Their first goal was disappointing with how it came about with the decision because I think it’s an easy decision. But I’m very respectful of the officiating, they’ve got a million and one things to make.

“Andy has apologised but I didn’t really appreciate the linesman who was on this side laughing and joking with Patrick after the game.

“I think that’s unprofessional but that’s not an excuse and we’ll move on from that. That’s their takeaway to get better themselves.”