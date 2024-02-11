Jude Bellingham suffers sprained ankle in Real Madrid win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jude Bellingham suffers sprained ankle in Real Madrid win

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham added two more goals to his impressive tally in Spain before being forced off (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Jude Bellingham added two more goals to his impressive tally in Spain before being forced off (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Real Madrid have revealed Jude Bellingham sprained his ankle during his side’s 4-0 win against LaLiga title rivals Girona on Saturday.

Los Blancos, who moved five points clear of Girona in the table, have allayed fears the England midfielder sustained a serious injury after scoring twice in his side’s emphatic win.

A brief statement on the club’s official website read: “Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored.”

Bellingham took his goals tally to 20 in 31 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season before being forced off in the 57th minute having earlier turned his ankle.

He received lengthy treatment following a collision with Pablo Torre and succumbed to his injury after initially trying to continue.

The former Birmingham and Borussia Dortmund midfielder’s goals in the 35th and 54th minutes were sandwiched by efforts from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Bellingham is set to miss Tuesday night’s last-16 Champions League tie in Leipzig but will hope to return to fitness in time for England’s games against Brazil and Belgium next month.