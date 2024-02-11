Mark Robins loses rag over rock paper scissors penalty antics from Coventry pair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mark Robins loses rag over rock paper scissors penalty antics from Coventry pair

By Press Association
Coventry manager Mark Robins did not enjoy his players’ impromptu game (Nigel French/PA)
Coventry manager Mark Robins did not enjoy his players’ impromptu game (Nigel French/PA)

Coventry manager Mark Robins joked he was “going to kill” Haji Wright and Callum O’Hare over their unconventional way of deciding who would take a penalty in their 2-1 victory over Millwall.

Wright won an impromptu game of rock paper scissors between the two before converting the spot-kick that cancelled out Romain Esse’s early opener.

The United States international then struck the winner to lift the Sky Blues up to sixth in the Sky Bet Championship and leave Millwall, who began as the better side, four points clear of the relegation zone.

Robins said: “Rock paper scissors? I’m going to kill them.

“For me, it’s about who’s confident to take the penalty.

“Now, Callum’s confident, Haji was a regular penalty taker in Turkey (with Antalyaspor), so I’ve got no problem and then if I get involved with that then it obviously puts doubt in somebody’s head.

“So, let them sort it out and if they miss it then they’re in trouble, aren’t they, but thankfully they’ve got the wherewithal and the calm heads to deal with that situation.

“The good thing is they both want to score, they both want to take the penalty, they both want to get on the scoresheet.

“I think that, obviously, you’ve got a situation where there’s two really decent penalty takers there, but it needs to be a little bit more scientific than that.

“They’ve obviously sorted it out between themselves and that’s fine.”

Millwall deservedly led after 12 minutes when Zian Flemming laid the ball off for 18-year-old Esse, who slammed in a deflected effort on what was just his second league start.

Wright equalised for Coventry from 12 yards out after being tripped by Japhet Tanganga and he struck what proved to be the winner three minutes later by beating Matija Sarkic at his near post.

Millwall boss Joe Edwards said: “It’s a really frustrating position that we’re in at the moment because you constantly have games like this where there’s a lot to be pleased with.

“We start well, we execute a lot of what we talk about and, it’s been more so in our home games, today we get the goal that our start deserves then have an opportunity to get the second.

“That makes it a completely different game, not only for them but it also it relieves the constant stress the defensive part of your team has to live with when you’re facing the likes of the attacking players they’ve got.

“The problem for us is as a group, those of us who live it every day – that’s players, staff and fans – it’s been a bit of a recurring theme.

“There’s too many points getting away from us at the moment, and it’s frustrating.”