Death toll from landslide rises to 54 with dozens still missing

By Press Association
Rescuers provide medical attention to a child after the landslide (Philippine Red Cross via AP)
The death toll from a massive landslide that hit a gold-mining village in the southern Philippines has risen to 54 with 63 people still missing, authorities said on Sunday.

The landslide hit the mountain village of Masara in Davao de Oro province on Tuesday night after weeks of torrential rains.

Davao de Oro’s provincial government said in a Facebook post that 54 bodies had been recovered.

At least 32 residents survived with injuries but 63 remained missing, it said.

Philippines Landslide
Rescuers recover a body from the landslide-hit village (Municipality of Monkayo via AP)

Among those missing were gold miners who had been waiting in two buses to be driven home when the landslide struck and buried them.

The search operation has been hampered by poor weather and fears of more landslides.

More than 1,100 families have been moved to evacuation centres for their safety, disaster response officials said.

The area has been swamped by heavy rains in the weeks before the landslide struck.

Earthquakes also damaged houses and buildings in the region in recent months, officials said.