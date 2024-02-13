Liam Rosenior lauds Jaden Philogene as piece of skill sets Hull on way to win

Liam Rosenior believes Jaden Philogene deserves to be credited with Hull’s “ridiculous” opening goal in their 2-1 win at Rotherham.

Philogene pulled off a fine bit of skill to beat Ollie Rathbone twice and then produce a rabona that nicked off Cameron Humphreys and into the net.

It was officially given as a Humphreys own-goal and then four minutes later Noah Ohio swept home for Hull as they overturned Christ Tiehi’s early opener for Rotherham.

Tigers head coach Rosenior joked that the dubious goal panel should award Philogene the goal.

“We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the FA for the outrageous piece of skill,” he said.

“He is trying to beg it in the dressing room that it’s his goal. I said to him that at least it’s an assist. That is Jaden’s goal, it’s what we pay money for.

“Ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.

“It is not just his goal or the showreel moments, it is his energy levels for the team, he has a real belief, he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game.

“We have to get him off the training pitch because he wants to do extra.”

Hull moved up to seventh and on the cusp of the play-off picture with the win, while Rotherham moved closer to a return to League One.

They are 12 points adrift of safety and without a win since Boxing Day.

Boss Leam Richardson, who is trying to remain upbeat, said: “Congratulations to Hull, they are having a good season and invested really well in the summer and the January window.

“We wanted to start with a real strong intent, to be in the ascendency and we did that.

“We had a mad five or 10 minutes, I thought we missed a big chance with 1-0 with Sam (Nombe) and they went down the other end and scored.

“Disappointed to concede the way we did. I will never criticise lads for honest mistakes on the pitch but obviously we have to stop making them.

“The Championship is as strong as it has been for 20 years and walking into this situation and this football club I was very aware of it, I could have shied away from it. It’s not in my make up.

“I know where this club wants to be and at the end of the season and next season, what we want to sustain.

“Things have got to be put into place to do that moving forward and certainly leaders of the club are aware of it and we will try our best to make positive decisions.”