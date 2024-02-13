Liam Rosenior lauds Jaden Philogene as piece of skill sets Hull on way to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Rosenior lauds Jaden Philogene as piece of skill sets Hull on way to win

By Press Association
Jaden Philogene produced a moment of magic against Rotherham (Simon Marper/PA)
Jaden Philogene produced a moment of magic against Rotherham (Simon Marper/PA)

Liam Rosenior believes Jaden Philogene deserves to be credited with Hull’s “ridiculous” opening goal in their 2-1 win at Rotherham.

Philogene pulled off a fine bit of skill to beat Ollie Rathbone twice and then produce a rabona that nicked off Cameron Humphreys and into the net.

It was officially given as a Humphreys own-goal and then four minutes later Noah Ohio swept home for Hull as they overturned Christ Tiehi’s early opener for Rotherham.

Tigers head coach Rosenior joked that the dubious goal panel should award Philogene the goal.

“We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the FA for the outrageous piece of skill,” he said.

“He is trying to beg it in the dressing room that it’s his goal. I said to him that at least it’s an assist. That is Jaden’s goal, it’s what we pay money for.

“Ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.

“It is not just his goal or the showreel moments, it is his energy levels for the team, he has a real belief, he can be a top player but the reason he can be a top player is because he works so hard on his game.

“We have to get him off the training pitch because he wants to do extra.”

Hull moved up to seventh and on the cusp of the play-off picture with the win, while Rotherham moved closer to a return to League One.

They are 12 points adrift of safety and without a win since Boxing Day.

Boss Leam Richardson, who is trying to remain upbeat, said: “Congratulations to Hull, they are having a good season and invested really well in the summer and the January window.

“We wanted to start with a real strong intent, to be in the ascendency and we did that.

“We had a mad five or 10 minutes, I thought we missed a big chance with 1-0 with Sam (Nombe) and they went down the other end and scored.

“Disappointed to concede the way we did. I will never criticise lads for honest mistakes on the pitch but obviously we have to stop making them.

“The Championship is as strong as it has been for 20 years and walking into this situation and this football club I was very aware of it, I could have shied away from it. It’s not in my make up.

“I know where this club wants to be and at the end of the season and next season, what we want to sustain.

“Things have got to be put into place to do that moving forward and certainly leaders of the club are aware of it and we will try our best to make positive decisions.”