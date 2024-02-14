Jaden Philogene credited with remarkable rabona in Hull win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jaden Philogene credited with remarkable rabona in Hull win

By Press Association
Hull midfielder Jaden Philogene produced a fine bit of individual skill (Simon Marper/PA)
Hull midfielder Jaden Philogene produced a fine bit of individual skill (Simon Marper/PA)

Jaden Philogene has been credited with Hull’s opening goal at Rotherham on Tuesday night for his rabona which set the Tigers on their way to a 2-1 win.

With Hull trailing 1-0 at the New York Stadium with 20 minutes left, midfielder Philogene produced a fine bit of skill to beat Ollie Rathbone twice in the right side of the penalty area.

Philogene, 22, then clipped the ball goalwards with a rabona kick, which glanced off Millers’ defender Cameron Humphreys and into the top corner of the net.

Initially, Philogene’s improvised effort had been credited as an own-goal for Humphreys.

However, on Wednesday afternoon a post on Hull’s official X account, formerly known as Twitter, read: “It’s official. It’s JP23’s goal!”

Speaking after the match, Hull boss Liam Rosenior said: “We should give him the goal, we need to appeal to the FA for the outrageous piece of skill.

“He is trying to beg it in the dressing room that it’s his goal. I said to him that at least it’s an assist. That is Jaden’s goal, it’s what we pay money for.

“Ridiculous, it’s ridiculous, his ability is something we have missed for a long time. He is only going to get better the more games he plays.”

Noah Ohio went on to score the winner just four minutes after Philogene’s goal as play-off chasing Hull completed the comeback.