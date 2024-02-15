Cole Palmer expects ‘weird feeling’ when he returns to Etihad as Chelsea player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cole Palmer expects ‘weird feeling’ when he returns to Etihad as Chelsea player

By Press Association
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer returns to Manchester City for the first time on Saturday since leaving the club last September (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cole Palmer admits it will be “weird” going back to Manchester City on Saturday as a Chelsea player.

Palmer makes a first return to the Etihad Stadium since moving to west London in a surprise switch at the end of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old cost Chelsea an initial £40million with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons, but the deal has proved value for money as Palmer tops the Blues’ scoring charts with 12 goals.

Chelsea v Manchester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (left) celebrates scoring against former club Manchester City in a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November (John Walton/PA)

“I have been surprised by how well it’s gone here so quickly, but I always back myself to succeed,” Palmer told the club’s official website.

“I’m looking forward to going back to the Etihad. It will be strange, a weird feeling, but I’m looking forward to it and the team’s looking forward to it.

“I’m very excited to be honest, even though it will be strange.

“Obviously I played against them at Stamford Bridge, but I think going back to the Etihad will be even stranger.”

Manchester City v Sevilla – UEFA Super Cup – Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium
Cole Palmer was used to picking up silverware during his time at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

The two teams produced a remarkable 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November when Palmer equalised from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Ten of Palmer’s Chelsea goals have come in the Premier League and his form has catapulted him into contention for a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

“When I made the decision to come down here with my family it was a really tough decision to leave,” said Palmer, who joined City at the age of eight and began the season by scoring for them in the Community Shield and Super Cup final.

“But I felt like I was ready to play week in, week out and showcase my ability.

“So thank you to the club and everyone who has supported me.

“It’s down to the manager (Mauricio Pochettino) giving me the freedom, the club giving me the opportunity and the lads, who have been great with me since I came in.

“I’ve settled fast so I’m enjoying it here.”

Chelsea have had an inconsistent season under Pochettino and are currently 10th in the Premier League, 20 points behind leaders Liverpool and 18 adrift of City.

Chelsea v Fulham – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Cole Palmer (left) has praised Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino for “helping us all every day” (Adam Davy/PA)

But successive 3-1 wins at Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, the former coming in the FA Cup, have ensured that Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola’s English, European and FIFA World Club champions with growing confidence.

Palmer said: “The manager helps us all every day. Little conversations telling us what to do.

“We have meetings and he believes in us and we believe in ourselves.

“Everyone’s going to talk when you’re not doing well, but we just need to try and block it out and focus on ourselves.”