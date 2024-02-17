Steven Fletcher fires Wrexham back into top three with Notts County winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Fletcher fires Wrexham back into top three with Notts County winner

By Press Association
Steven Fletcher struck for Wrexham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steven Fletcher scored the only goal of the game as Wrexham earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Notts County to move back into the top three in League Two.

Former Scotland striker Fletcher’s first-half finish proved decisive at the Racecourse Ground as the Dragons claimed the season double over the side they battled for the National League title last term.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo denied the visitors an early lead when he kept out Macauley Langstaff’s second-minute header from Dan Crowley’s cross.

That was during a bright start from the Magpies but Wrexham went ahead when veteran Fletcher hooked home in the 20th minute for his seventh goal of the season.

Okonkwo came to Wrexham’s aid again with a brilliant 24th-minute diving stop from David McGoldrick’s effort, while Jodi Jones’ ferocious shot landed wide as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

The home side breathed another sigh of relief when Eoghan O’Connell’s headed clearance struck his own post before James Jones blasted over for Wrexham prior to half-time.

After the break, Will Boyle’s header struck the crossbar and Scott Robertson fired straight at Okonkwo on the turn as both sides continued to create chances.

James McClean also hit the bar as Wrexham sought a second, before McGoldrick’s 70th-minute strike was ruled out for handball as the Magpies tried in vain to find an equaliser which never came.