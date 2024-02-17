Tony Docherty enjoys Dundee’s improvement as Scott Tiffoney stars in win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty enjoys Dundee’s improvement as Scott Tiffoney stars in win

By Press Association
Tony Docherty’s side beat Ross County 2-0 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Tony Docherty’s side beat Ross County 2-0 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was purring over the performance of his team after they beat Ross County 2-0 in the cinch Premiership.

The Dark Blues took all three points thanks to a Scott Tiffoney double, with his manager singling the winger out for special praise.

Tiffoney was signed from Partick Thistle last summer and Docherty feels the 25-year-old has now fully adapted to life in the top tier.

The Dundee manager said: “I am absolutely delighted. I keep seeing the team improving and now you can see the strength of us in keeping the clean sheet.

“Ross County are a good team and I knew it wouldn’t be an easy game.

“But the quality of the goals from Scott Tiffoney and then the defending as a team was really pleasing.

“I’m delighted for Tiff. He works so hard. There has been an adaptation period for Tiff coming up from the Championship. He got his rewards today for the efforts he puts in.

“I see the amount of work he puts in during the week and I’m delighted he gets the reward.”

Interim Staggies boss Don Cowie insisted there were positives to take from the game.

He said: “I thought we were good, it was a good away performance.

“We did a lot of things that I really enjoyed and really liked, but we switched off twice in 90 minutes and we got punished.

“Dundee will be very happy in the manner of getting the goal right on half-time. From our point of view it was really frustrating, but the message at half-time was to keep doing what we were doing.

“I really enjoyed what I was seeing and we did that, but we got punished. We’ve got to learn from that.

“It’s about not feeling sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to just keep doing what we are doing and working away. If we keep putting performances like that in, the results will come.

“I’m confident. It’s going to be difficult because there are a lot of good teams in this league.

“We have to be ready going into every game. I have seen improvements from Wednesday night, we worked really hard against Rangers.

“In this game I thought we worked hard and passed the ball really well at times.

“The players are a little bit down after the game because they put a lot into it, and probably felt they deserved at least a point.”