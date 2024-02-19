Who is Oliver Glasner and what can Palace fans expect from their new boss?

Oliver Glasner has been appointed manager of Crystal Palace.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach succeeds Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the 49-year-old.

Who is Oliver Glasner?

Welcome to Palace, Oliver Glasner 🇦🇹🦅 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 19, 2024

Glasner was born in 1974 in Austria. He spent his entire playing career, between 1992 and 2011, in his homeland. Aside from a loan spell with Linz-based LASK, the defender was a one-club man, playing 571 times for SV Ried. Glasner twice won the Austrian Cup with Ried and in 1995 helped the club reach the Austrian Bundesliga for the first time. His playing career ended just days short of his 37th birthday after he suffered a subdural haematoma following a clash of heads with Rapid Vienna’s Mario Sonnleitner.

Where has he previously worked?

VfL Wolfsburg are delighted to announce the appointment of Oliver Glasner as the team’s new head coach for next season. The 44-year-old will move from Austrian club LASK on a three-year contract. #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/E16cAS0kdk — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) April 23, 2019

Following retirement, Glasner became a sporting co-ordinator at Red Bull Salzburg. He was later named assistant to Salzburg boss Roger Schmidt before returning to Ried as head coach for the 2014-15 season. A year later, he was appointed coach and sporting director at his other former club, LASK, and led them to promotion in 2017 followed by a fourth-placed finish. LASK missed out on a place in the Europa League on away goals against Besiktas but finished second the following season. Glasner then elevated his global reputation in Germany during impressive two-season stays with Wolfsburg (2019-2021) and Frankfurt (2021-2023).

What successes has he had?

Oliver Glasner lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Glasner has already achieved plenty, with the pinnacle undoubtedly leading Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022. The Bundesliga side defeated Rangers on penalties in the final, having knocked out Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham en route. Frankfurt lost the 2022 UEFA Super Cup 2-0 to Real Madrid but progressed to the last 16 of last season’s Champions League. Glasner left Frankfurt last summer – a year before the end of his contract – after finishing seventh and reaching the German Cup final. Before moving to Deutsche Bank Park, he guided Wolfsburg to finishes of seventh and fourth, securing Europa League and then Champions League qualification.

What can Palace expect?

Oliver Glasner can be prickly in press conferences (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A passionate and demanding individual and fine tactician, Glasner favours an intense tempo without the ball and likes his teams to entertain in possession. Players can expect honesty and a high level of trust. “The most important thing is to be authentic,” he said, according to the Bundesliga website. “What I say to the players, I mean”. Away from the pitch, Glasner can be quite spiky. Following his final match with Frankfurt – a 3-1 defeat to Hoffenheim – he went viral after angrily telling a journalist to “stop with the garbage” after the commitment of his team was questioned.