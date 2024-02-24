Fleetwood should have won after second-half performance at Exeter – Charlie Adam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fleetwood should have won after second-half performance at Exeter – Charlie Adam

By Press Association
Charlie Adam’s Fleetwood took a point from Exeter (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Charlie Adam’s Fleetwood took a point from Exeter (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam felt his side could have won their 1-1 League One clash at Exeter after his quadruple half-time substitutions changed the course of the game.

Exeter were the dominant force in the first half and Vince Harper opened the scoring with his first goal for the club, but Adam’s bold move at the break changed the flow of the game and Promise Omochere’s equaliser was more than deserved for the Cod Army.

“After the first-half performance, a point is OK,” he said. “From our second-half performance, we deserved to win the game.

“They couldn’t get out at times and I am really pleased with the second-half performance. The four lads made a difference, the energy was there, the intensity was there.

“We had to make decisions. My team never played with any intensity or purpose and you have to make decisions. The four lads that came on impacted the game and we are disappointed not to come away with more.

“I was surprised with the first-half performance, but that 45 minutes was probably the worst we have had since we have been here.

“We should have had at least another goal and we had big chances. We come away with a point and move on to Tuesday (at Port Vale).”

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell was furious his side did not win the game after such a dominant first half in which they limited Fleetwood to one half chance, while both teams had goals disallowed in the second half.

“I thought the game should have been finished at half-time, but we aren’t ruthless enough, we aren’t clinical enough and we don’t recognise the moment to kill the opposition off,” he said.

“Second half, in fairness to them, they came out and changed their shape, they got the ball forward quicker.

“We didn’t win enough first contacts or second balls; I thought they ran a bit more second half, and if anything, it is a good point in the end because they put us under so much pressure.

“It’s a big disappointment with the result, a big disappointment with the second-half performance when we warned the players it was coming – the chance just before half-time was a great warning shot that the game wasn’t over.

“It was 1-0 when it should have been 3-0 or 4-0 and that is something we have to learn very quickly in the last 11 games.

“We absolutely dominated them in the first half and I think everyone in the stadium could see who the better team was. But from that, we don’t get enough shots, enough final actions, we don’t get enough goals.

“That game should have been finished at half-time – and the players have to learn the game is about scoring goals and winning football matches.”