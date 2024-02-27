Emmanuel Adegboyega nets late Walsall winner against Accrington

Emmanuel Adegboyega’s 85th-minute winner gave Walsall a fourth successive victory as they came from behind to beat Accrington 2-1 to move into the League Two play-off spots.

Ex-Walsall winger Jack Nolan fired Stanley ahead from the penalty spot but on-loan defenders David Okagbue and Adegboyega gave the Saddlers victory.

Walsall dominated early as Jamille Matt’s volley dipped over and Jack Earing steered Adegboyega’s pull-back inches wide.

Stanley responded with Joe Gubbins firing wide from Connor O’Brien’s low cross.

But Walsall went closer still as Liam Gordon’s deflected cross was cleared off the line by Lewis Shipley – with the Saddlers appealing it had gone over – and Josh Gordon blazed over the rebound.

Accrington went ahead after 56 minutes when Liam Gordon handled Tommy Leigh’s header and Nolan found the bottom corner from the spot.

Walsall were level within four minutes, Stoke loanee Okagbue burying a close-range header from Isaac Hutchinson’s deep corner.

Okagbue nodded another Hutchinson corner across goal for fellow centre-back Adegboyega, on loan from Norwich, to bundle home his third goal in four games to win it.