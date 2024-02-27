Joe Garner bags brace as Oldham triumph at Eastleigh

Joe Garner helped himself to a double as Oldham boosted their Vanarama National League play-off hopes with a 2-1 victory at 10-man Eastleigh.

The visitors took the lead after 26 minutes when Nathan Sheron headed the ball back into the box after it had been half cleared and Garner stabbed home from close range.

Liam Hogan might have doubled the lead eight minutes before the break, but his thumping header was well saved by Joe McDonnell.

Eastleigh’s problems mounted within seconds of the restart when midfielder Nigel Atangana was dismissed for a second bookable offence, and the Latics doubled their lead when Hogan played the ball in to Garner, who flicked it around his marker before finding the bottom corner.

Substitute Enzio Boldewijn pulled one back with a 30-yard piledriver with six minutes remaining, but ultimately to no avail.