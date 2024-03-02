Leeds’ winning run halted with draw at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Leeds’ winning run halted with draw at Huddersfield

By Press Association
Georginio Rutter and Leeds were held (Jess Hornby/PA)
Georginio Rutter and Leeds were held (Jess Hornby/PA)

Promotion-chasing Leeds saw their bid for a club record 10 successive league wins ended as they were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Huddersfield.

Defender Michal Helik put the hosts ahead before captain Jonathan Hogg was sent off.

The returning Patrick Bamford levelled, but the visitors saw their perfect league record in 2024 ended as they were forced to settle for a point.

Daniel Farke’s side failed to cut Leicester’s lead at the summit to four points in the early kick-off, as Huddersfield went three points clear of the relegation zone with a hard-fought draw.

Leeds made six changes from the side which was narrowly beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup in midweek.

But there was just a solitary swap from the starting line-up which beat league leaders Leicester last weekend as Bamford made his first start since February 10.

Huddersfield made two changes from the side which came from behind to beat Watford with two-goal Danny Ward recalled to the XI alongside Sorba Thomas, who missed last week’s victory to be at the birth of his first child.

Farke’s title contenders started well and saw Crysencio Summerville’s early effort kept out by Lee Nicholls’ legs.

Leeds stopper Illan Meslier did well to keep out Jack Rudoni’s strike before the Frenchman produced an even better stop to deny to former AFC Wimbledon man at the near post from the resultant corner.

But despite giving up huge possession, Huddersfield were able to contain their local rivals.

And the hosts took the lead as substitute Helik, on for the injured Yuta Nakayama, showed his scoring instincts in the first of nine additional minutes in the first half.

Thomas delivered a quality free-kick from the left-hand side and Meslier did extremely well to keep out Ward’s initial header before top scorer Helik reacted quickest as he poked home his ninth of the campaign.

But Town were reduced to 10 when captain Hogg, who was booked earlier in the half, saw red for a cynical stray elbow on Junior Firpo.

Georginio Rutter went close to levelling with the last kick of the half as his left-footed strike whistled past the post.

An inspired triple substitution sprung the visitors into life as Dan James, Joel Piroe and Connor Roberts were thrown on to get something from the game.

Former Manchester United man James and Burnley loanee Roberts combined down the right as the latter fizzed a ball across the face of goal to be turned home by a sliding Bamford in the 67th minute.

Leeds’ best chance for a late winner came in the 85th minute when Summerville hit the post after cutting onto his right foot.