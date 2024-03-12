Steve Cotterill: In-form Forest Green will stay humble in relegation fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Cotterill: In-form Forest Green will stay humble in relegation fight

By Press Association
Steve Cotterill has helped Forest Green climb out of the relegation zone (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill has helped Forest Green climb out of the relegation zone (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Cotterill has set his sights on dragging more teams into the League Two relegation picture after Forest Green moved out of the bottom two.

Two goals from Christian Doidge earned Rovers a 2-0 win at Bradford – their fourth victory in seven games.

That took them above Colchester into 22nd spot and Cotterill wants to keep building the momentum.

He said: “I’ve been in the game a long time and things can change in football. Let’s hope we can keep it going now and stay above that line and claw in another team or two.

“We’re happy, but we’re humble. We’ll now be a lot higher in the form table too.

“They’re really united in that dressing room and now they know what I’m talking about when I say team spirit. They’re doing the unsavoury jobs for each other.

“It was an unbelievable result and fully deserved as well. We were exceptionally organised, especially when you’re getting worked.”

Doidge scored with a first-minute header and then converted a stoppage-time penalty after a foul on Charlie McCann.

“I’m so, so pleased for him,” added Cotterill. “Those two goals are brilliant.

“He was at it from the start and he was at it right at the end.

“We’re not there yet. But I think that’s probably down to a couple of three-game weeks, when you get less time on the grass, as well as injury and illness.

“You’re gambling when you’re putting people on the pitch who have had very few minutes.”

The defeat ended a six-match unbeaten run for Bradford.

And Bantams manager Graham Alexander admitted the early goal played into Forest Green’s hands.

“The goal right in the first minute gave them the opportunity to play the game they wanted, playing so deep and blocking up all the space we need to try and create,” he said.

“We got sucked into playing at a pace that they were happy with.

“We thought we had control of the game and the possession but that’s what they wanted. They were in control of the pitch.

“It’s a poor goal from our perspective. It’s poor how they win a corner straight from the kick-off.

“We’re going backwards instead of coming on to it, which we’ve been really good at.

“We gave a team fighting for their lives a massive present in the first minute.

“In the second half we got into better areas but just couldn’t find the quality to get the equaliser.”

Substitute Jamie Walker came close to a second-half equaliser before a ricochet almost went over the line.

“I don’t know if it didn’t,” added Alexander. “I think we should score off the first one because it’s a great chance.

“The second one comes off their defender and looked over the line but it’s irrelevant now.”