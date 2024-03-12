Darren Moore says he sees improvement in Port Vale after draw at Leyton Orient

Darren Moore said he has seen an improvement in his Port Vale side since he was appointed as manager a month ago after they collected a point from their goalless draw with Leyton Orient.

Funso Ojo and James Wilson both spurned good opportunities for the Valiants before a powerful drive by Alex Mighten was beaten away by O’s keeper Sol Brynn.

“I’ve seen an improvement again,” Moore said. “It’s our first clean sheet since December and we had chances and forced them into errors.

“A point should have been three points because we had opportunities, and on another night we might have shown more composure in the final third.

“I thought we forced Orient into some errors in terms of getting on the front foot and pressing high up the pitch and not allowing them to build because Richie (Wellens) has got them playing some good stuff here. They start games really, really well and we knew the first 30 minutes was really important.

“It was a rewarding point for the way they committed to the shape and stuck to their task. Credit to the boys for their commitment and endeavour, their concentration levels were better.

“The games when we haven’t come away with anything have been down to elementary mistakes and individual lapses of concentration.

“Credit to all the players, it was a valuable point tonight. For us to get ourselves up the league, it has to be a joint effort and the players have to keep performing at the level they can. It can’t be individual moments, it’s got to be a group effort.

“They are an honest group and they really care. We are happy to take the point and the clean sheet.”

Richie Wellens admitted that his Orient side were way below par.

“I think we huffed and puffed second half and we made a few chances but it was the poorest we’ve played for a long, long time,” he said.

“Credit to Port Vale because they’re fighting for their lives and they created some good opportunities first half and could have been a couple of goals up.

“We’re the home side so there is an onus on us to pass the ball and move it quickly but there was too many sideways and backward passes. It felt like that little spark had gone and it was a disappointing night and it was a really flat performance.

“Tiredness can’t be an excuse and with young players when that spark goes you need to refresh things but all over the pitch it was difficult and not a great spectacle.

“We’re not being overworked defensively but there’s no competition for some players and it felt like we went into lethargic mode knowing they can’t be dropped.”