5 stars of the future who lit up this year’s Six Nations

By Press Association
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso enjoyed a fine start to life as an international (Mike Egerton/PA)
An eventful Guinness Six Nations has seen a crop of emerging talent announce their arrival on the Test stage.

Here the PA news agency picks five players who enjoyed a breakthrough tournament.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, England, wing, 21

It is indication of Feyi-Waboso’s impact in only three caps that he was missed when ruled out against France because of concussion.

A genuine X-factor player with pace and power who had Twickenham on their feet for the visit of Ireland in round four.

Joe McCarthy, Ireland, second row, 22

Joe McCarthy impressed against France
McCarthy’s coming of age display against France on the opening weekend went unmatched in the rest of the Six Nations but his status as a second row enforcer was already assured.

Bristles with aggression on both sides of the ball.

Cameron Winnett, Wales, full-back, 21

Cameron Winnett was a bright spark in a troubling campaign for Wales
One of the slightest players on the international stage but Winnett’s speed, footwork and handling have proved a handful for opponents.

Not bad for a player with just 15 professional appearances for Cardiff to his name before the tournament began.

Tommaso Menoncello, Italy, centre, 21

Menoncello’s international appearances before this Six Nations lacked consistency but he is now becoming the force his talent suggested was possible.

Powerful and direct, has has the physicality to make an impact in attack and defence.

Nolann Le Garrec, France, scrum-half, 21

Nolann Le Garrec impressed in the absence of France superstar Antoine Dupont
An outrageous 35-metre reverse pass headlined a man of the match display against Wales that was also his first start.

Faced with the impossible task of replacing Antoine Dupont, Le Garrec has showed there may be life outside the France superstar after all.