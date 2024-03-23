Simon Weaver calls Harrogate ‘team of heroes’ after win over Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Weaver calls Harrogate ‘team of heroes’ after win over Bradford

By Press Association
Simon Weaver’s Harrogate beat Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Simon Weaver’s Harrogate beat Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver labelled his players a “team of heroes” after a commanding 3-0 home win over Yorkshire neighbours Bradford.

Weaver’s side ended a run of eight games without a win thanks to Josh March, George Thomson and a Daniel Oyegoke own goal.

The victory was also secured in front of a record Wetherby Road crowd of 3,905 and a proud Weaver said: “It was a derby game that is full of magnitude and means a lot to us and the people of Harrogate, so I’m really pleased that every one of the lads put in a committed display and they were a team of heroes today.

“Our form has been great away from home, but we haven’t had enough convincing performances in front of our own fans in recent months, so it was good to see that we were an attacking threat throughout and we had all the ingredients you need to be a top side.

“I want us to gain some positive momentum from this game now until the end of the season. We had a record crowd for the match and I don’t think anyone will have gone away from the stadium feeling that anyone in a Harrogate Town shirt didn’t want it enough today.

“Hopefully, through word of mouth, those who came to this match will encourage others to come and see what we’re trying to achieve at the club.”

Away fans vented their frustration during a sorry second-half showing from their side, with last season’s play-off semi-finalists having plummeted to 17th in the League Two table following four straight defeats.

The last three have seen 11 goals conceded and just one scored, with manager Graham Alexander saying: “The supporters are angry because we went close last season and this season things have not panned out as anyone would have hoped.

“But scorelines are also important and we’ve not been on the end of scorelines like the last three since I’ve been here. We’ve always been in games until the final whistle and we’ll see now who gives up and who has the strength to say they want to be part of this club long term because, when you go a goal down, you’re looking for a response and, while we got that today from certain players, we didn’t get it from the group as a whole.

“We had a great chance to equalise to give us that spark, but didn’t take it and that lack of a cutting edge has been a recurring theme.

The league table shows that we don’t score enough goals to win games or relieve the pressure when we make defensive mistakes.”