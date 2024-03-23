Kidderminster secure late point at relegation-rivals Wealdstone

Kidderminster scored a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw at Wealdstone that leaves both clubs still in the thick of the National League relegation battle.

Wealdstone had looked set to move five points clear of trouble thanks to Max Kretzschmar’s goal on the stroke of half-time but Ashley Hemmings levelled in the 82nd minute to earn third-bottom Kidderminster a fourth-successive draw.

David Noble’s hosts may still be wondering how they failed to take an 18th-minute lead at Grosvenor Vale, Charlie Barker seeing his backheel saved by Christian Dibble before Kallum Cesay hit the crossbar from the loose ball and Sean Adarkwa subsequently firing against the post.

Stones also had a Barker goal disallowed and lost leading scorer Adarkwa to injury before they took the lead in first-half stoppage-time through Kretzschmar.

That seemed increasingly likely to be the winning goal as Marcus Dewhurst did well to deny Harriers duo Amari Morgan-Smith and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, but the Stones goalkeeper was finally beaten when Hemmings latched onto Jack Lambert’s through ball to equalise.

Kidderminster almost snatched a dramatic stoppage-time winner – and a fifth victory in their last seven away games – but Krystian Pearce’s header struck the crossbar.