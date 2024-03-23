Stevenage secure late draw at struggling Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevenage secure late draw at struggling Carlisle

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans (Nigel French/PA)
Stevenage manager Steve Evans (Nigel French/PA)

Terence Vancooten’s 96th-minute leveller saw Stevenage bravely battle back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with bottom-of-the-table Carlisle.

Striker Daniel Butterworth’s fine brace put strugglers Carlisle on course for what would have been their first home win in Sky Bet League One for nearly three months.

But Alex McDonald’s 82nd-minute penalty – having been fouled by Dylan McGeouch – and Vancooten’s injury-time equaliser stunned the hosts at Brunton Park.

Butterworth scored in either half as the Cumbrians, who had lost 12 of their last 13 league games, looked favourites for only their sixth win all season.

He gave Carlisle a welcome start when he fired them into a 13th-minute lead with a sweet strike.

Boro boss Steve Evans made a triple substitution at the break to spice things up – and it nearly paid dividends as Nathan Thompson’s goalbound volley was charged down just in the nick of time.

Butterworth bagged his second goal of the afternoon shortly after the hour mark, his clinical left-footed strike seemingly having secured the Blues’ first home win since New Year’s Day.

However, in an incredible twist, McDonald’s penalty and Vancooten’s close-range effort turned this gripping contest on its head.