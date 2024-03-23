Sutton boost survival bid with win over Accrington

Sutton breathed life back into their survival quest with a 3-1 victory over Accrington that lifted them off the bottom of League Two.

Goals from Harry Smith, Omar Sowunmi and Nino Adom-Malaki did the damage as United claimed back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Jake Bickerstaff bagged an 85th-minute consolation but the hosts deserved their first home win since November.

The visitors twice went close in the first 15 minutes as Dan Martin’s shot across goal just evaded Josh Woods, who was then sent clear but was unable to beat Steve Arnold in the Sutton goal.

However, Sutton went in front when Smith reached a Charlie Lakin pass just before onrushing goalkeeper Jack McIntyre and slotted into the empty net.

Arnold made a fine reaction stop from Joe Pritchard, while Olly Sanderson headed over for Sutton from a Josh Coley cross and then saw McIntyre beat away his shot after Smith’s neat flick had sent him through.

McIntyre frustrated Sanderson again early in the second half, acrobatically tipping away a fierce volley, and also saved from Smith but Sutton doubled their lead midway through the half when Lakin’s corner ended up in the net with Sowunmi claiming the final touch.

If that goal was a bit untidy, it was in contrast to Adom-Malaki’s first Sutton goal six minutes later – a superb dipping volley from the corner of the penalty area to secure a fine win despite Bickerstaff’s effort.