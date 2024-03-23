Scott Lindsey hails Crawley’s togetherness after victory at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey hails Crawley’s togetherness after victory at Tranmere

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey hailed Crawley’s togetherness (Adam Davy/PA)
Scott Lindsey hailed Crawley's togetherness (Adam Davy/PA)

Scott Lindsey feels there is a real togetherness in his Crawley squad after they moved into the play-off places in Sky Bet League Two with a 3-1 win over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

The Reds were in front in the second minute when Jeremy Kelly steered the ball home from 10 yards from the first real attack of the game.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 10th minute when Jay Williams reacted quickest to force the ball over the line after Tranmere failed to clear from a corner.

Rovers did reduce the arrears in the 21st minute when Luke Norris connected with a Rob Apter cross to flick the ball home and give the home fans hope.

Nigel Adkins’ side began the second half brightly, with Apter twice having chances to equalise, while referee Stephen Parkinson waved away strong appeals for penalties on two occasions as Tranmere threw everything at their opponents.

But with 11 minutes remaining Danilo Orsi fired home his 18th goal of the season to make the game safe for Crawley, who are now unbeaten in their last four games.

Lindsey said: “I’m really pleased with that performance and I think we played really well as a team.

“My players were outstanding and I could feel it in the hotel this morning (Saturday) that there is a real togetherness and belief that we can win games at home or away.

“We scored two early goals and perhaps we sat back a little bit after the second goal and invited a little bit of pressure on ourselves but we spoke at half-time and made sure we got a little higher up the pitch.

“We were a little more aggressive with our starting positions in the second half and I felt it was a really comprehensive performance from everyone in the team.

“I’m delighted that our fans have gone back down the road with all three points and we’re pleased to be where we are in the table but there are still eight games left and there’s a long way to go and we’ll keep our feet on the ground.”

Tranmere boss Adkins said: “It was a hard one to take as we started really poorly having started as good as anyone since November.

“The two goals we gave away were both from set pieces with a long-range shot coming from a long throw and the second one coming from a corner to put us 2-0 down after 10 minutes.

“But great credit to the players who responded really well in challenging conditions and we got ourselves back into the game against a good possession-based side.

“We did get back into the game with a good goal from Luke Norris and at 2-1 it’s game back on again.

“We started the second half well and had good chances but for me a critical moment in the game is that we should have had two penalties and those were two key moments that didn’t go our way.”