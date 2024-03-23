My ears are ringing – Alex Bruce ‘frazzled’ after standing in for Karl Robinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

My ears are ringing – Alex Bruce ‘frazzled’ after standing in for Karl Robinson

By Press Association
Assistant Alex Bruce took charge of Salford as boss Karl Robinson served a touchline ban (Mike Egerton/PA)
Assistant Alex Bruce took charge of Salford as boss Karl Robinson served a touchline ban (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford assistant manager Alex Bruce admitted his ears were left ringing by Karl Robinson during their 2-1 victory over Notts County.

The Ammies manager was sitting in the stands with director of football Ryan Giggs and Bruce’s dad, Steve, as he served a one-match touchline suspension at Meadow Lane.

“My ears are ringing, I have to say,” Bruce explained at full-time on how he communicated with Robinson in the stands. “I had a headpiece in and my brain is absolutely frazzled!”

Conor McAleny’s goals either side of half-time were enough to secure all three points for the visitors, having seen Dan Crowley’s strike peg them back nine minutes after the restart.

It moves Salford 14 points clear of the bottom two with six games of their season remaining, with Bruce hopeful their win over the Magpies can be used for next campaign.

“When you get to this stage of the season, you always want to have something to play for but I believe in sport. It is all about momentum and we want to win as many games as we can,” he said.

“We want to take that into next season and hit the ground running with how we need to go on.”

For County boss Stuart Maynard, it is the fifth straight home defeat since arriving at Meadow Lane in January, with the Magpies failing to win in front of their home supporters this term.

Maynard believed his side were the better team for the entirety of the contest, but described the way in which his side conceded the late winner as ‘schoolboy’ in his post-match assessment.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half,” Maynard explained.

“We had to tactically change it so we could get through the first phase quicker. I thought we created the big moments within the game, but to concede a goal like we did at the end is kind of schoolboy football.

“We shouldn’t lose that game, that’s a game that we should come away from not losing rather than now, we have dropped another three points that we didn’t need to drop.”

A win over Bradford in midweek reignited their faint play-off hopes despite their recent wretched form, but the defeat seems to have extinguished those aspirations almost instantly.

Maynard’s side are currently eight points away from the top seven ahead of the Easter weekend fixtures, but the Magpies boss insisted that until it is mathematically impossible to reach the play-offs, he will still believe.

“We keep going one game at a time, and while it is still mathematically there for us we have to keep fighting and keep trying to pick up as many points as we can,” he said.