Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s goal takes Reading further away from bottom four

Reading eased their Sky Bet League One relegation fears with a hard-earned 1-0 home victory over mid-table Northampton.

The Cobblers controlled most of the opening half, with Reading only staying in contention thanks to a series of fine saves from goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

But the home side struck in the 65th minute, with what proved to be the winner, when substitute Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan fired home from an angle after cutting in from the left flank.

Reading, buoyed by the recent news that owner Dai Yongge had agreed “exclusivity” terms with an as-yet unnamed potential buyer of the club, created little in a poor first-half showing.

Ben Elliott, Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith squandered a string of half-chances before Northampton dominated the remainder of the period – and Pereira had to be at his best.

An alert and agile double save denied Town’s 15-goal top scorer Sam Hoskins, with Pereira also keeping out firm efforts from Ben Fox and Louis Appere.

Reading improved after the break and went ahead when Ehibhatiomhan exchanged passes with Jeriel Dorsett before curling a superb shot past Town keeper Louie Moulden.

It was the tall striker’s 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

Northampton tried hard to find an equaliser late on but Reading held firm to secure a vital win in their relegation battle, moving six points clear of the bottom four.