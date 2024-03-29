Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to crucial win over promotion rivals Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to crucial win over promotion rivals Mansfield

By Press Association
Paul Mullin blasts home Wrexham’s second goal from the penalty spot (Jacob King/PA)
Paul Mullin blasts home Wrexham’s second goal from the penalty spot (Jacob King/PA)

Paul Mullin’s brace handed Wrexham a 2-0 win against Mansfield in League Two’s close automatic promotion race.

Mullin gave the Dragons a first-half advantage and grabbed his second from the penalty spot after the break as Phil Parkinson’s side narrowed their gap to the summit to a point and drew level with the second-placed Stags.

Elliot Lee’s early bicycle kick was claimed by Mansfield’s Christy Pym but Andy Cannon’s low cross was slotted home by Mullin to put Wrexham ahead after the half-hour.

Mansfield’s Aaron Lewis nearly equalised but his 37th-minute effort curled just wide.

After half-time, Arthur Okonkwo saved George Maris’s effort as Mansfield sought a leveller.

Davis Keillor-Dunn thought he had equalised after robbing Okonkwo, but referee Lewis Smith disallowed it after the Stags man was adjudged to have unfairly dispossessed the Dragons goalkeeper.

Wrexham won a 67th-minute penalty when Jordan Bowery brought Luke Bolton down and Mullin duly smashed home.

Steven Fletcher nearly added Wrexham’s third but could not meet Lee’s ball as full-time neared.