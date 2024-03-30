Dundee move into top six with late win at struggling St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee move into top six with late win at struggling St Johnstone

By Press Association
St Johnstone hosted Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Johnstone hosted Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Amadou Bakayoko fired Dundee into the top six in the Scottish Premiership with a late winner against St Johnstone in Perth.

A scrappy encounter was illuminated by two sublime goals from either side courtesy of Lyall Cameron and Adama Sidibeh to leave the game delicately poised at 1-1 entering the final 10 minutes but Bakayoko tapped in from four yards in front of the ecstatic travelling contingent.

There was late drama as St Johnstone correctly had a goal ruled out after a long VAR check but it was a massive win for Tony Docherty’s men as they moved one point ahead of Hibs into sixth place after the Edinburgh side lost to Rangers at Ibrox.

St Johnstone will be frustrated as it was a relatively even encounter and the Saints remain in danger of the relegation play-off place as they stayed just one point ahead of 11th-placed Ross County.

Dundee enjoyed the better of the opening stages and they broke the deadlock in stunning fashion through Cameron – the best player on the pitch.

Dimitar Mitov raced out of his box to beat Scott Tiffoney to a long ball but, with the visitors screaming for a handball from the St Johnstone goalkeeper, Cameron remained alert to drill a brilliant effort into the empty net from 40 yards out with Mitov stranded.

It turned into a scrappy encounter as the first half progressed but St Johnstone spurned a great chance to equalise on 25 minutes. Tony Gallacher won the foot race onto a long ball but he was unable to lift the ball over the advancing Jon McCracken, who tipped it over the bar.

After the resulting corner was partially cleared, Dundee goalkeeper McCracken made another impressive stop to tip David Keltjens’ long-range effort around the post.

Saints were applying pressure on the Dundee backline in the second half and they were rewarded for their endeavours when Sidibeh equalised on the hour mark with a sensational acrobatic finish.

Matt Smith’s cross from the right was deflected and looped up with Sidibeh adjusting his body before perfectly executing a bicycle kick as the ball flew past McCracken.

It was end to end as the game opened up in the final 15 minutes and Dundee capitalised to seal victory on 80 minutes. The impressive Luke McCowan found space in the box and his drilled ball across goal was prodded home from close range by a stretching Bakayoko.

St Johnstone pressed for a late equaliser and, after Stevie May struck the post with a powerful strike, Ryan McGowan had the ball in the net.

Referee Iain Sneddon, however, blew his whistle as Dundee keeper McCracken had two hands on the ball and McGowan also appeared to push Aaron Donnelly.

The referee was asked to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor but he stuck by his original decision as Dundee secured a vital three points.