Morton return to winning ways with victory over Queen's Park By Press Association March 30 2024, 5:22 pm

Kirk Broadfoot's header helped set Morton on their way to victory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Morton returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Queen's Park in their cinch Championship match at Cappielow Park.

Ton forward George Oakley headed an early chance over the crossbar before Spiders keeper Calum Ferrie pushed a shot from Jack Bearne around a post.

Queen's Park midfielder Jack Turner saw his long-range effort saved by Ryan Mullen midway through the first half.

Morton – who had lost five straight games in all competitions – went close soon after the restart when Kirk Broadfoot's header from a corner struck the crossbar.

The deadlock was broken in the 68th minute when Alan Power's free-kick was headed in by Broadfoot.

Morton doubled their lead in the 72nd minute through a low free-kick from Robbie Muirhead to end Queen's Park's five-game unbeaten run.