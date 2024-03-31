Andre Onana not giving up hope of Man Utd earning Champions league spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andre Onana not giving up hope of Man Utd earning Champions league spot

By Press Association
Andre Onana is not giving up hope of claiming a top-four spot (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andre Onana hopes Manchester United can still finish in the top four despite dropping more points in their dramatic 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Substitute Mason Mount fired the visitors ahead against the run of play with his first United goal six minutes into stoppage time.

But three minutes later Kristoffer Ajer converted Ivan Toney’s cross to secure a fully-deserved point for the Bees.

United are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, albeit with a game in hand, and eight behind Tottenham in fifth as their Champions League hopes faded again.

Mason Mount appeared to have won it for Manchester United
“I feel sad because we are Manchester United, so it doesn’t matter who you play. Everywhere we go, we have to win,” goalkeeper Onana told MUTV.

“We gave away this game in the end. We did a fantastic job defending, it was not our best game but the most important thing was to win. So, yeah, it’s difficult.”

Onana made five saves as Brentford had 31 attempts on goal and hit the woodwork four times.

“The most important thing is the victory of the team,” added Onana.

“It’s good when you contribute and you have a victory. Of course, we didn’t lose this game but the way we conceded that goal is bad for all of us because we are in this together. We blocked shots and made saves together.

“As a leader and experienced player, we have to take responsibility and always stay positive because it’s the biggest club in the country.

“We have to continue working hard and be humble. I know we will stick together because we did it in the last month. I hope we end in the top four.”

Brentford have endured a difficult season – they are riddled with injuries and were missing their entire first-choice back four against United.

Thomas Frank's side dominated United
But Thomas Frank’s side are five points above the relegation zone and, if they continue to play like this, will have nothing to worry about.

“I know we’ve lost too many games but the performances have been better than the points we have got, there’s no doubt about that,” said Frank.

“There are reasons, there are mistakes and there are margins. That’s football, unfortunately, sometimes.

“But it’s been coming and there’s been a lot of good performances and with all these setbacks and the struggles this team has been through, we just need to keep going.”