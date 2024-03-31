Talks more than he scores – Luke Littler takes aim at Neal Maupay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Talks more than he scores – Luke Littler takes aim at Neal Maupay

By Press Association
Neil Maupay and Luke Littler engaged in a social media tussle (PA)
Darts star Luke Littler and Brentford striker Neal Maupay engaged in an Easter Sunday tussle on social media.

Maupay came on as a substitute in Brentford’s dramatic draw with Manchester United – whom Littler supports – on Saturday and became embroiled in a scuffle with Scott McTominay.

The 27-year-old Frenchman posted a picture of the incident, showing Scotland star McTominay grabbing his shirt, on Instagram with the caption: “This fan is desperate for my shirt.”

 

Littler responded to an article covering Maupay’s post by writing on Instagram: “Talks more than he scores.”

Not content to let the 17-year-old world championship runner-up, who won his first night of the Premier League in Belfast on Thursday, have the final word, Maupay took to X to hit back.

Maupay posted a clip of Littler celebrating, writing “Talk about a big fish”, suggesting he had reeled Littler in and making reference to Littler’s renowned 170 checkouts – known in darts as ‘the big fish’.

The Brentford striker is so stranger to social media shenanigans, engaging in a war of words with James Maddison earlier this season after the Brentford forward mocked the Tottenham midfielder’s goal celebration.

Maddison told TNT Sports: “He’s not scored enough goals of his own to have his own celebration so he’s copied mine.”

Maddison’s comments irked Maupay, who responded on Instagram after the game mocking his opponent’s relegation with Leicester last season.

The Frenchman wrote: “Gutted we couldn’t get the win. More goals and less relegations in my career than James Maddison.”