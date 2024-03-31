Rodrygo’s double restores Real Madrid’s eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rodrygo’s double restores Real Madrid’s eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga

By Press Association
Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga (AP Photo/M. Gracia Jimenez)
Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga (AP Photo/M. Gracia Jimenez)

Real Madrid restored their eight point lead at the top of LaLiga by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real with a stunning strike into the top corner just eight minutes into the match before earning his second after the break to extend their lead at the summit, while Athletic remain fourth.

Cristhian Stuani struck late for Girona who kept their Champions League hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Real Betis.

Artem Dovbyk’s impressive season continued as he took his league goal tally to 16 overall this season after scoring a brace, the first a penalty, but Willian Jose’s double for Betis looked to have earned a draw until Stuani’s close-range finish secured three points.

Real Sociedad sit six points behind Atletico Madrid after Jon Pacheco Dozagarat’s goal earned a 1-0 win over Alaves, while Celta Vigo’s clash with Rayo Vallecano finished goalless.

Ten-man Paris St Germain equalled the Ligue 1 record for the most consecutive away games without defeat after beating Marseille 2-0 in Le Classique.

They equalled Lyon’s record of 21 games set between March 2005 and April 2006 as second-half goals from Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos secured victory for the visitors, who had Lucas Beraldo’s sent off in the first half.

Brest remain 12 points behind leaders PSG after Romain Del Castillo struck late to beat strugglers Lorient 1-0 and they saw the game out with 10-men after substitute Billal Brahimi was sent off six minutes into stoppage time.

Strasbourg earned back-to-back league wins with two goals in two minutes from Marvin Senaya and Jeremy Sebas secured a 2-0 win over Rennes, while Nantes improved their survival hopes with a 2-1 win at Nice.

Goncalo Ramos
Goncalo Ramos scored for PSG who remain top of Ligue 1 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Matthis Abline fired them ahead before Nice drew level from Terem Moffi’s 72nd minute penalty, but Nantes went back in front four minutes later as Mustafa Mohamed converted from the spot.

Vincent Sierro bagged a brace either side of Thijs Dallinga’s strike as Toulouse returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against bottom club Clermont and two goals in eight minutes from Jordan Ferri and Christopher Jullien helped Montpellier earn a 2-0 win over Le Havre.

Deniz Undav scored a late equaliser for Stuttgart as they drew 3-3 with 10-man Heidenheim in the Bundesliga.

Third-placed Stuttgart took control with goals from Serhou Guirassy and Angelo Stiller before Heidenheim pulled one back through Alexander Nubel’s own goal.

A dramatic finale saw Tim Kleindienst score two goals in the space of one minute to hand Heidenheim the lead, but they were reduced to 10 in the sixth minute of stoppage-time when Nikola Dovedan was sent off and Undav levelled two minutes later.

Augsburg’s four-game winning run in the league came to an end as Davie Selke’s goal for Cologne cancelled out Arne Maier’s opener.

The battle at the bottom of the table saw Darmstadt come from behind to draw 2-2 with Bochum. Philipp Hoffman’s double had the hosts in control but Tim Skarke pulled one back before Oscar Vihelmsson found an equaliser to salvage a point for the bottom club.