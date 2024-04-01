Harrogate stun Gillingham with second-half salvo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harrogate stun Gillingham with second-half salvo

By Press Association
Matty Daly, right, scored twice against Gillingham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Harrogate left fellow League Two play-off hopefuls Gillingham shell-shocked as a devastating second-half comeback secured a 5-1 home win.

Matty Daly (two), Anthony O’Connor, Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh emphatically turned the tables after George Lapslie had given the visitors the lead, meaning the Gills also lost after scoring an opening goal for the first time since January 2022.

Earlier, away keeper Glenn Morris made a brilliant first-half reflex save to keep out Rod McDonald’s powerful header before Lapslie netted in the 41st minute.

The ex-Mansfield midfielder was initially denied by an excellent save from James Belshaw but when the ball rebounded off the underside of the crossbar, he was quickest to react with a diving header from six yards out.

Harrogate levelled on the hour when George Thomson’s cross from the left was headed in at the far post by O’Connor.

Eight minutes later, Conor Masterson’s dreadful ball out of defence was intercepted by Thomson. The hosts’ 14-goal top scorer fed Daly, who curled into Morris’ bottom-left corner from 15 yards.

Daly was back on the scoresheet moments later, prodding in after Morris had saved from Josh March.

Substitute Muldoon made it 4-1 in the 93rd minute as he broke on to a loose ball and thumped a dipping strike over Morris from 15 yards.

Two minutes later, fellow replacement Odoh completed the rout from a similar distance, firing inside the far post after cutting inside from the left flank.