Leam Richardson pleased for Rotherham players and fans after rare win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Leam Richardson pleased for Rotherham players and fans after rare win

By Press Association
Leam Richardson saw his side record a rare win (PA)
Leam Richardson saw his side record a rare win (PA)

Rotherham head coach Leam Richardson was pleased for his players as they battled to only their fourth league win of the season with a 2-1 triumph over Millwall.

Loanee frontman Charlie Wyke scored the winner with four minutes left to ensure Rotherham staved off relegation for at least another week.

It was the Millers’ first win since Boxing Day and only their second under Richardson.

The victory, coupled with Plymouth’s loss, helped preserve Rotherham’s status for at least one more game but they are 18 points adrift with only that many points left to play for and a wildly inferior goal difference.

Rotherham had gone in front through Seb Revan’s powerful strike, his first senior goal, but a scrappy effort from substitute Ryan Longman levelled the scores up.

Millwall then pushed for the winner but were sucker-punched when Wyke got on the end of Revan’s cross and buried a header beyond Matija Sarkic.

Richardson said: “Millwall are going to bring certain things to the table and we had to match that. We did that in large parts.

“I am pleased for certain players who have kept themselves available and put themselves out there in many situations where some wouldn’t.

“I am pleased for the fans, it’s easy to say that, but they do live and breathe it. They have seen a competitive display.

“As a club we need to come together and become a better version of ourselves.

“I was made up for Seb. Because he is learning and seeing things for the first time. He has kept himself going and available.

“Many people in January turned their nose up to the challenge (of joining) but Charlie took the challenge on and wanted to be part of it. Credit to him because he deserved the goal too.

“We need to go into the summer with some sort of momentum. The main thing is we are very aware of what we are doing. We are doing a rebuild.”

Millwall created a host of chances either side of the break but found Millers’ star man Viktor Johansson in inspired form.

Millwall head coach Neil Harris was frustrated and his team are now just four points above the drop zone.

He said: “We threw it away. We were the better team and created the most chances.

“We certainly controlled the second half. The first half was very scrappy.

“I thought we created numerous chances and they scored two goals against the run of play.

“When you get back to 1-1 and you’re controlling the game and created chance after chance, what you can’t do is throw it away. Ultimately, Rotherham did not win the game, we lost it.

“The positives I can take is that chances were created and the character we showed after going behind.

“We did not wilt, we pushed forwards to go for it. We just did not do the basics right defensively.

“That is the first time I have said that since I’ve come back. We let ourselves down.

“What it shows is every point is vital. It was a strong opportunity for us against a team below us on a poor run of form but football’s football.

“Ultimately we did enough to win two games. But we weren’t clinical and ruthless at one end and at the other end we were too soft and conceded two poor goals.”