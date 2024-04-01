Angry Stephen Clemence admits Gillingham’s ‘heads went’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry Stephen Clemence admits Gillingham’s ‘heads went’

By Press Association
Stephen Clemence declared his side’s second-half performance unacceptable (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Stephen Clemence declared his side’s second-half performance unacceptable (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence admitted he was “very angry” following his side’s error-strewn 5-1 hammering at Harrogate.

The Gills started the afternoon in League Two’s final play-off place but, despite taking a half-time lead through George Lapslie’s header, succumbed to second-half replies from Anthony O’Connor, Matty Daly (two), Jack Muldoon and Abaraham Odoh.

It was the first time the Kent outfit had lost a game after scoring first since January 2022 and saw the club drop to ninth in the standings, with Clemence fuming: “I want to apologise to all of our fans because what I saw in the second half from the players was not acceptable one little bit.

“We put ourselves in a really good position, but the individual errors that we made in the second half were disturbing and I don’t normally say that. We made a couple of mistakes and then got rattled.

“I don’t want to swear, so I’ll just say we were not very good at all after that and we need a reaction now in the next game, because I’m very angry. People’s heads went and we left too much space on the pitch and I don’t ever want to see that again and the players have been told that.

“I accept that people make mistakes, but you can’t follow one mistake with another and another and another, because you end up with a result like that. The plan was to give the players two days off, but they will be in now for both of them.”

In contrast, home boss Simon Weaver confirmed his players would be given a two-day break as the Sulphurites moved to within four points of a top-seven spot.

“We just want to be fighting until the last ball is kicked,” Weaver declared. “We’ve only gone up one place but we’ve also made up a point and, at this stage of the season, that’s huge for us.

“We’ll have two days off now to rest minds, as well as bodies, to come back refreshed and looking forward to another big game at a big ground against Notts County.

“Hopefully, we can have a repeat performance. I can’t promise the same scoreline, but I’ll be looking for another whole-hearted and positive display.”

Praising his players’ response to trailing at the interval, Weaver added: “I really enjoyed the second half after the first had been a bit of a struggle.

“At half-time, we just asked for a positive reaction and that’s what the lads delivered. We got straight on to the front foot and the subs then gave us fresh legs.

“We got some good momentum going and scored some good goals. Everybody stepped up and, while I don’t think the win was as easy as the scoreline suggests, we were very clinical.”