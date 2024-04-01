Kieran McKenna hails comeback kings Ipswich on return to Championship summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna hails comeback kings Ipswich on return to Championship summit

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich recorded a late win over Southampton (John Walton/PA)
Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich recorded a late win over Southampton (John Walton/PA)

Kieran McKenna hailed his comeback kings as Ipswich dug deep to seal a jaw-dropping 3-2 stoppage-time victory against Southampton to go back top of the Sky Bet Championship.

A pulsating Easter Monday clash at a packed Portman Road went down to the wire after Che Adams and Adam Armstrong had put Saints in the driving seat, having been hit by a Leif Davis’ stunner.

Nathan Broadhead levelled for Ipswich and, after Southampton full-back James Bree was sent off, fellow substitute Jeremy Sarmiento snatched victory in the seventh and final minute of stoppage-time.

That goal sparked bedlam, sending Town back to the Championship summit as McKenna’s men took their points tally from losing positions to a remarkable 31.

“It was right up there,” the Ipswich boss said. “It was another brilliant day, brilliant match to be involved in.

“A really high level, fantastic performance. Both teams did so many good things and a great day to be involved in.

“Of course when you win it with the last-minute winner like that, it’s a moment to really cherish.

“A great moment. I think everyone got a little bit lost in it – subs, staff, everyone.

“My radar still probably thinks ‘there’s 30 seconds to go so you have to get organised again’.

“We’ve had it happen to us, we’ve done it to Rotherham a month ago, so you still have to see the last ball or two out.

“But, yeah, a wonderful moment for everyone involved and one that I’m sure everyone will remember for a long time.”

Put to the former Manchester United coach that Fergie time is fast becoming McKenna time, he said with a laugh: “It’s a good habit. It doesn’t happen by chance.

“I’ve spoken with that before, everyone knows that doesn’t happen by chance and there’s a lot of work goes into it but yeah, it’s a great way to win again.”

While Ipswich celebrate long into the night, Southampton were again left wondering what might have been.

Nathan Broadhead celebrates for Ipswich
Nathan Broadhead levelled for Ipswich (John Walton/PA)

So dominant for so much of the game, their profligacy in front of goal cost them like it has so many times this season on a night that seemingly ended their automatic promotion hopes.

Saints boss Russell Martin said: “We were the best team, we didn’t deserve to lose. We came here, we had 17 shots on goal. Five huge chances, we missed three. They had relatively little until late on.

“We responded amazingly well to a poor goal to concede, so I think if you’re in the game and you’re feeling it, you’re watching it, you know we were the dominant team and we should go on to win the game.

“But we missed two massive chances and then we go down to 10 men and they take there’s.

“Even at 2-2, I thought we were going win the game and then with 10 men, David Brooks goes through in the box and squares, we nearly score.

“I’m so proud of the players, brilliant performance. If we play like that between now and the end of the season, we’ll be right in it still, I think.”