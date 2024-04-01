Sabrina Carpenter debuts Skims spring collection in 90s inspired campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sabrina Carpenter debuts Skims spring collection in 90s inspired campaign

By Press Association
Sabrina Carpenter debuts Skims spring collection in 90’s inspired campaign (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)
Sabrina Carpenter debuts Skims spring collection in 90’s inspired campaign (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/PA)

US singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter has joined a growing list of A-list stars modelling for Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims.

The 24-year-old, who has just finished opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, posed for British photographer Jack Bridgland in the latest 90s-inspired Skims campaign.

The sultry spring collection caught the attention of her rumoured boyfriend, Oscar-nominated Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who commented on the pictures with a fire symbol and the words “barbie emoji” – referring to a pink underwear set she was modelling.

 

It comes ahead of her debut Coachella performance on April 12 and April 19.

Kardashian said: “Sabrina is not only a very talented musician, but she also has a fashion sense and an ‘It’ factor that really resonates with the next generation.”

The campaign see Carpenter pose in front of a bedroom filled with band posters, stacks of CDs, a landline telephone, and nostalgic floral curtains.

Carpenter, who previously starred in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty’s fashion show in 2021, joins a list of famous faces who have been modelled for Kardashian’s lifestyle brand – including Lana Del Rey, Nelly Furtado, Cardi B, Kim Cattrall and Usher.

The new Skims collection launches on Wednesday.