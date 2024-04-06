Nick Montgomery accepts anger from Hibs fans after shock loss to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Nick Montgomery accepts anger from Hibs fans after shock loss to St Johnstone

By Press Association
Nick Montgomery was frustrated by Hibs’ defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)
Nick Montgomery was frustrated by Hibs’ defeat (Steve Welsh/PA)

Frustrated Nick Montgomery admitted supporter anger was understandable after Hibernian’s hopes of finishing in the top six suffered a damaging blow.

Hibs were jeered off after a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to relegation-threatened St Johnstone in which Tony Gallacher scored a late winner after Chris Cadden had cancelled out Adama Sidibeh’s opener for the Perth side.

The result did not quite kill off Hibs’ faltering top-six bid because sixth-placed Dundee suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Motherwell.

However, the Dark Blues, who remain a point ahead of the Edinburgh side, now have two bites at the cherry, against Rangers and Aberdeen, to get the points they need to finish above Hibs, who have one pre-split fixture left, away to Motherwell next Saturday.

Saturday’s results mean there is also now a scenario where the Fir Park side could pip both Hibs and Dundee to the last remaining top-six spot if they defeat Montgomery’s side in Lanarkshire.

“It was a game we knew we needed to win,” said the rueful Hibs boss. “We expected three points and everybody expected three points but that’s football, it’s a cruel game.

“We had 72 per cent possession and we lose to a team that had two shots on target.

“We have to accept that’s not good enough, two lapses of concentration in a game where you need maximum concentration.

“I can understand the frustrations. I’m frustrated, the players are frustrated – it’s a game without doubt we should have won. We have to be better in both boxes and that’s what let us down today.

“I’m frustrated for the fans because if we had won today then we would have put big pressure on the teams above us and it would have been more comfortable going into the last game.

“We have to keep going and hope results will go for us.”

The win took Saints five points clear of second-bottom Ross County in the battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

Manager Craig Levein was delighted to see his team dig out the result he felt they merited after an encouraging display in their 2-1 loss at home to Dundee in their previous match.

“We had a huge feeling of frustration after last week’s performance that we didn’t manage to get at least a point, maybe all three points, but we more than made up for that today with a similar performance,” said the Saints boss.

“We have been a little bit up and down but that’s us put two really good performances together in a row. We are creating chances and we are solid defensively which is not a bad combination.

“This one was big because of the points, but last week was the foundation for today.”