Walsall’s play-off push dented by home loss to Notts County

Walsall’s Sky Bet League Two play-off hopes suffered a major blow as the 10-man Saddlers lost 3-1 at home to Notts County.

Macaulay Langstaff’s 26th league goal this season and Aaron Nemane’s stunner put County in control and although Mo Faal pulled one back despite Brandon Comley’s red card, Sam Austin sealed the three points for the visitors.

County led in the second minute, when Langstaff was given time to control and slot home Alassana Jatta’s pullback.

After Walsall’s Josh Gordon had an apparent equaliser ruled out for offside, County doubled their lead in the 28th minute as Nemane beat three men before lashing home from 15 yards.

Half-time Walsall sub Faal headed against the post within a minute of coming on but it looked game over for the hosts when Comley received a second booking for needlessly tripping Dan Crowley.

However, Walsall were the better side with 10 men and Kyle Cameron cleared off the line from Douglas James-Taylor before Faal swept home Liam Gordon’s pass in the 68th minute.

But just a minute later Austin’s shot crept in despite goalkeeper Owen Evans getting two hands to it, to leave Walsall three points off seventh.