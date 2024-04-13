Walsall’s play-off push dented by home loss to Notts County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walsall’s play-off push dented by home loss to Notts County

Press Association
Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff during the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2024.
Walsall’s Sky Bet League Two play-off hopes suffered a major blow as the 10-man Saddlers lost 3-1 at home to Notts County.

Macaulay Langstaff’s 26th league goal this season and Aaron Nemane’s stunner put County in control and although Mo Faal pulled one back despite Brandon Comley’s red card, Sam Austin sealed the three points for the visitors.

County led in the second minute, when Langstaff was given time to control and slot home Alassana Jatta’s pullback.

After Walsall’s Josh Gordon had an apparent equaliser ruled out for offside, County doubled their lead in the 28th minute as Nemane beat three men before lashing home from 15 yards.

Half-time Walsall sub Faal headed against the post within a minute of coming on but it looked game over for the hosts when Comley received a second booking for needlessly tripping Dan Crowley.

However, Walsall were the better side with 10 men and Kyle Cameron cleared off the line from Douglas James-Taylor before Faal swept home Liam Gordon’s pass in the 68th minute.

But just a minute later Austin’s shot crept in despite goalkeeper Owen Evans getting two hands to it, to leave Walsall three points off seventh.