A look at the Premier League contenders’ run-ins during thrilling race for title

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp (PA)
Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League with Tuesday’s 5-0 demolition of Chelsea at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s men sit three points ahead of Liverpool and four points ahead of Manchester City, who have one and two games in hand on the north Londoners respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the top-flight run-in and what promises to be a dramatic finale.

Arsenal (first, played 34, points 77, goal difference 56)

Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Kai Havertz scored a brace to sting his former side Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Run-in: Tottenham (a), Bournemouth (h), Manchester United (a), Everton (h).

Arsenal have rediscovered their winning touch. The Gunners have picked up successive wins against Wolves and Chelsea, bouncing back from their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich and their 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa earlier this month.

Their recent success has put the pressure on Manchester City to win their two games in hand and Arteta’s men face their biggest test this Sunday when they travel to rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners’ dominance has seen them accumulate an enviable goal difference of 56, which could make all the difference come the final day.

Liverpool (second, played 33, points 74, goal difference 44)

Fulham v Liverpool – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Liverpool picked up important points at Craven Cottage (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Run-in: Everton (a), West Ham (a), Tottenham (h), Aston Villa (a), Wolves (h).

Reds boss Klopp is reliant on favours from elsewhere to enjoy a fairytale end to his nine-year Anfield reign following their shock home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Since then, Liverpool toppled Fulham at Craven Cottage with a 3-1 victory just days after they were dumped out of the Europa League by Atalanta.

Liverpool led the division for more than three months across two spells between Boxing Day and early April before losing momentum. The 19-time English champions, who next play Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, will need to beat Sean Dyche’s side if they are to keep their hopes alive of giving their manager the perfect send-off.

Manchester City (third, played 32, points 73, goal difference 44)

Manchester City v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester City advanced into the FA Cup final as they continue their bid to win their fourth successive Premier League title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Run-in: Brighton (a), Nottingham Forest (a), Wolves (h), Fulham (a), Tottenham (a), West Ham (h).

In-form City are seeking to become champions for the fourth year in a row and are unbeaten since December, dropping just eight points from a possible 51 during that time.

Star striker Erling Haaland, who has been ruled out of their next match against Brighton due to injury, may not have hit the heights of his debut season but is still the division’s leading scorer, while Kevin De Bruyne’s return to fitness following an injury-hit spell has provided a timely boost.