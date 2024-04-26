Eddie Howe not losing sleep over Bruno Guimaraes speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eddie Howe not losing sleep over Bruno Guimaraes speculation

By Press Association
Bruno Guimaraes’ future is a possible headache for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted he will not lose any sleep over the fevered speculation surrounding Bruno Guimaraes’ future.

The 26-year-old Brazil midfielder has been linked with a series of potential suitors, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Paris St Germain, ahead of the summer transfer window after a hugely impressive two and a half seasons on Tyneside.

Guimaraes is understood to have a £100million release clause in his existing contract, which is due to run until the summer of 2028, but a report this week has suggested that clause will be in force only from the last week of May until the beginning of the last week in June.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been a big hit on Tyneside
Asked ahead of Saturday’s clash with relegation-haunted Sheffield United if the continued speculation over one of his key players was a concern, head coach Howe said: “When it’s something you don’t necessarily have control over, I don’t tend to worry about it.

“It goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are. We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“His form has been very good, he seems very happy and settled, he will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and where we can hopefully take the team. He is a big part of that.

“We are not in control of that, so we shall see.”

Asked specifically about the clause, Howe did not go into detail but said: “Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there is a finish point. We don’t want the constant speculation, I don’t think that’s healthy for the player or for us.”

Guimaraes and Sweden striker Alexander Isak are being closely monitored by a series of clubs amid a perception the Magpies may have to sell one of their big names this summer if they are to comply with Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has caught the eye of potential suitors
Howe has repeatedly expressed his intention to retain his better players this summer but is acutely aware of the need to balance the books after a £400million recruitment drive under the club’s Saudi-backed owners.

That made for a difficult January and the 46-year-old knows the summer could be equally challenging.

Asked if he was in a position to sign ready-made elite players, Howe said: “Where we sit now, both in terms of wages and transfer fees, I don’t think we are in a position to do that.

“We have to sign and develop those players. We have to sign players with the potential to become world-class. I think we are well on our way to doing that with a few players already.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t have them existing in your squad. It means you have to work really hard with them. That is what we’ve always done, so I have no issue doing it.”