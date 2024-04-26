John Mitchell: England ready for ‘arm-wrestle’ with France for Six Nations title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Mitchell: England ready for ‘arm-wrestle’ with France for Six Nations title

By Press Association
England head coach John Mitchell is ready for a rousing Women’s Six Nations finale (Gareth Fuller/PA)
England head coach John Mitchell is ready for a rousing Women’s Six Nations finale (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England are ready for an “arm-wrestle” when they bid to land a sixth successive Guinness Women’s Six Nations title on Saturday.

Unbeaten rivals France stand between the Red Roses and a third Grand Slam on the bounce, with the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux set for a crowd of more than 30,000.

England have reeled off four bonus-point wins in a row, rattling up 228 points and conceding just 20 across emphatic victories over Italy, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

France, though, are just one point behind and ready to pounce on any slip-up in the quest for silverware.

“We have been expecting an arm-wrestle for some time,” England head coach John Mitchell said.

“We have been wanting that, we’ve been asking for it and we are certainly going to get it on the weekend.

“This game is going to give us really good feedback. It’s important to experience that, and it will hold us in good stead.

Maddie Feaunati
Maddie Feaunati was among England’s try-scorers against Ireland at Twickenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“France will be buoyed by the fact they are at home, but we are actually looking forward to embracing that challenge.

“It is another full capacity stadium, which gives us energy too. That is what drives the girls – they want to play in front of full capacity.”

Scotland will be guaranteed an impressive third-place finish if they beat Ireland in Belfast, but Wales appear destined for the wooden spoon.

Wales are five points adrift of Ireland in fifth, so a bonus-point victory against Principality Stadium visitors Italy is required to give them any chance of not propping up the final table.

It will be Wales’ first stand-alone fixture at the 74,500-capacity Cardiff venue, and they are hopeful of a five-figure attendance.

Wales captain Hannah Jones said: “The fans have really stuck with us, and that has been so important to us.

“This is when we need them most, when we need their support, because these are tough times.

“Losing hurts us, and we want to put that right and we are determined to do so against Italy – for ourselves, but also the fans.”