A closer look at Adrian Newey, the brains behind 13 F1 drivers’ titles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A closer look at Adrian Newey, the brains behind 13 F1 drivers’ titles

By Press Association
Adrian Newey, right, could leave Red Bull at the end of the year (David Davies/PA)
Adrian Newey, right, could leave Red Bull at the end of the year (David Davies/PA)

Adrian Newey is considered to be one of the greatest Formula One masterminds that has ever lived.

Newey, whose preference is to sketch his innovative designs on an old-school drawing board rather than using computer-animated design software, has played a significant role in 13 drivers’ World Championships and a dozen constructors’ titles.

Ask any team boss in the paddock who they would rather sign, Newey or seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and you might be surprised how many would opt for the former. Should Newey get his reported wish to leave Red Bull, there could be a clamour for his services.

Nigel Mansell
Nigel Mansell romped to the 1992 world championship for Williams (PA Archive/PA Images)

Newey’s first championship success arrived in 1992 when Nigel Mansell crushed the opposition in his all-conquering Williams.

Titles for Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve all followed for the British team before Newey was persuaded by Ron Dennis to move to McLaren in 1997. One year after Newey joined, and Mika Hakkinen was celebrating the first of successive titles.

By now, Newey had established himself as the most sought-after engineer in the sport and new kid on the block Christian Horner wasted no time in persuading Red Bull’s billionaire founder Dietrich Mateschitz to open his cheque book.

“Given the choice of Adrian Newey or Michael Schumacher, I’d go for Adrian every time,” said Horner of his star acquisition in 2006.

Adrian Newey (left) and Christian Horner
Christian Horner, right, brought Adrian Newey to Red Bull in 2006 (David Davies/PA)

And as chief technical officer, Newey delivered on Horner’s praise by transforming Red Bull from an energy drinks company into an F1 tour de force – with Sebastian Vettel sweeping all before him to land four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013.

Although Mercedes mastered the next set of regulations, a Newey-inspired Red Bull fought back to reclaim their spot at motor racing’s summit, with Verstappen taking the 2021 title before storming to the next two championships.

And with a fourth world crown almost certain for Verstappen – in a car widely acclaimed as the fastest the sport has ever seen – 65-year-old Newey clearly has not lost his magic touch.