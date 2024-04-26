5 key players that inspired Leicester to immediate return to Premier League

Leicester are back in the Premier League after they sealed Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion.

It has been a brilliant season for the Foxes under Enzo Maresca, even if they threatened to make a mess of it in the last few months.

Here, the PA news agency charts five key players in their memorable campaign.

Abdul Fatawu

The Ghana winger has made a big impact during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon. He has scored six goals from the wing, including a hat-trick in the 5-0 mauling of Southampton and has provided 12 assists.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The midfielder is certain to win the club’s player of the year after proving he is far too good for the Championship. The Foxes youth product has scored an impressive 12 goals and set up another 14 and has featured in every game.

Jannik Vestergaard

Jannik Vestergaard has been the rick of the Leicester defence (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vestergaard has been the rock of the Leicester defence that has been, for the most part, so solid. The Foxes have less than a goal a game throughout the season and the Denmark international’s composure and class has been a key reason.

Stephy Mavididi

Mavididi’s form in the first half of the season was a big reason why Leicester looked like they were going to run away with the league. It dropped off after January but a tally of 12 goals and six assists still represents an impressive return.

Mads Hermansen

Mads Hermansen has been reliable in between the posts (Mike Egerton/PA)

There is a tradition of Denmark goalkeeper at Leicester and Hermansen has lived up to the billing. The 23-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets, making 114 saves along the way. He has provided reliablity with his hands and his feet.