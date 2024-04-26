Arda Guler strike moves Real Madrid to within four points of LaLiga title

Teenager Arda Guler scored on his first league start to move Real Madrid within four points of winning their 36th LaLiga title with a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

The Turkish 19-year-old has missed much of his debut season with injury but is making up for lost time with his second goal in three games.

It means Madrid need a maximum of a win and draw from their last five matches to guarantee another league title irrespective of what second-placed Barcelona can manage.

Salernitana were relegated from Serie A after losing 3-0 at fellow strugglers Frosinone.

The bottom side went behind to a 10th-minute Matias Soule penalty and Marco Brescianini doubled their advantage midway through the first half, with Nadir Zortea completing the win late on which boosts Frosinone’s hopes of avoiding the drop.

Kevin Stoger scored twice as Bochum moved clear of the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 3-2 win at home to Hoffenheim.

Stoger struck in both halves – either side of a Felix Passlack penalty – and despite Andrej Kramari’s late double Bochum moved three points clear of the relegation play-off place.

THE MONTPELLIER DUO IS BACK 🔝 First goal for Akor Adams in 2024 🇳🇬First assist for Mousa Tamari in 2024 🇯🇴 pic.twitter.com/UqtvHVTGoO — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 26, 2024

Montpellier finished with nine men after Lucas Mincarelli and Arnaud Nordin were sent off in additional time of their 1-1 draw at home to Nantes.

The hosts had taken a second-minute lead through Akor Adams but that was cancelled out five minutes later by Matthis Abline.