Arda Guler strike moves Real Madrid to within four points of LaLiga title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Arda Guler strike moves Real Madrid to within four points of LaLiga title

By Press Association
Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored the only goal in the win at Real Sociedad (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Real Madrid’s Arda Guler scored the only goal in the win at Real Sociedad (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Teenager Arda Guler scored on his first league start to move Real Madrid within four points of winning their 36th LaLiga title with a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

The Turkish 19-year-old has missed much of his debut season with injury but is making up for lost time with his second goal in three games.

It means Madrid need a maximum of a win and draw from their last five matches to guarantee another league title irrespective of what second-placed Barcelona can manage.

Salernitana were relegated from Serie A after losing 3-0 at fellow strugglers Frosinone.

The bottom side went behind to a 10th-minute Matias Soule penalty and Marco Brescianini doubled their advantage midway through the first half, with Nadir Zortea completing the win late on which boosts Frosinone’s hopes of avoiding the drop.

Kevin Stoger scored twice as Bochum moved clear of the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 3-2 win at home to Hoffenheim.

Stoger struck in both halves – either side of a Felix Passlack penalty – and despite Andrej Kramari’s late double Bochum moved three points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Montpellier finished with nine men after Lucas Mincarelli and Arnaud Nordin were sent off in additional time of their 1-1 draw at home to Nantes.

The hosts had taken a second-minute lead through Akor Adams but that was cancelled out five minutes later by Matthis Abline.