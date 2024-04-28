Duo’s return from injury gives St Johnstone boss Craig Levein cause for optimism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Duo’s return from injury gives St Johnstone boss Craig Levein cause for optimism

By Press Association
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (Andrew Milligan/PA).
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Craig Levein struggled to take many positives from St Johnstone’s 3-1 defeat by Hibernian, but seeing his squad bolstered by two fit-again players offered some encouragement.

With Saints trailing 3-0 to goals from Emiliano Marcondes and substitutes Paul Hanlon and Dylan Vente, the St Johnstone boss made changes.

Attacker Drey Wright came off the bench on the hour mark as part of a triple substitution to make his first appearance since October after a knee injury and then in the 84th minute midfielder Cammy MacPherson was introduced for his first appearance since November following a thigh problem.

Fellow substitute Benjamin Kimpioka scored a consolation goal late on.

With four fixtures remaining, Saints are one point ahead of Ross County in the cinch Premiership relegation play-off spot, with the Dingwall outfit losing 2-0 to bottom side Livingston in West Lothian.

Levein told SaintsTV: “It was a difficult game for those two to get minutes in. As a team we weren’t really fluent in our play, our passing, our attack.

“But yeah, to see them both on the field, we still have four games left and at some point in those four games, I’m sure they’ll be able to help us.

“We are in the same place as we were before the match with regards Ross County, so it wasn’t too damaging.

“But the fact that we didn’t pick up any points was the disappointment.

“I thought we’re better in the second half. But at the same time, a 2-0 lead against us, I didn’t feel we did enough to get back and claim a point. So a disappointing afternoon.”