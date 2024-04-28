Man Utd’s costly habit of conceding late goals frustrates Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was frustrated by Manchester United’s latest failure to hold on to three points.

Under-fire Erik ten Hag’s bumpy second season at the helm has been beset by injuries and errors, especially as the clock winds down.

Antony looked to have struck a late winner against relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday, only for substitute Zeki Amdouni’s penalty to seal a 1-1 draw – the 18th goal they have conceded after the 80th minute this term.

“Well, obviously, we had the three points in our hand,” experienced midfielder Eriksen told MUTV.

“And going into the last minutes of ordinary time, I think we should be able to keep a clean sheet and then get the three points.”

United blew their chance to maintain their advantage over fellow top-six hopefuls Newcastle, who beat Sheffield United 5-1 just three days after the Red Devils toiled to a 4-2 win against the same side.

Wednesday’s match against the embattled Blades represented Eriksen’s first league start since mid-January.

“Of course, I still think there’s some bits that still could be better today, a few decisions that could have been better and put my team-mate or myself in a better position around the pitch,” the Denmark international said.

“I’m trying to do my best. It hasn’t been as much game time, but when you’re on it, I think you have to do your best. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

United’s attention now turns to the trip to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace on May 6.

“It’s going to be full focus on the recovery,” Eriksen said. “It’s going to be weird because it’s going to be a long week with no games.

“It’s going to hopefully make everyone ready and fit for the Monday game at Palace. It’s going to be some days with some days off, some training, get yourself mentally and physically ready, and then we go again.

“Playing the games is always what you want to do, every game and every day. It’s different.

“Sometimes you need a bit of a rest to recover and prepare for the next game.

“It depends what the manager is going to do in training sessions or how much we’re going to prepare and what we’re going to do until the next game.”

As for Burnley, they continue their attempt to keep faint hopes of a great escape alive at home to Newcastle next Saturday.

Clarets right-back Lorenz Assignon said after their Old Trafford draw: “It’s a really great point for the team and for the end of the season.

“We are really happy but a little bit disappointed because maybe we could have won this game at the end.

“Yes, it was a big game. They had chances, us too. You know that’s football, sometimes it’s for us, sometimes for them.”