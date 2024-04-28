Man Utd’s costly habit of conceding late goals frustrates Christian Eriksen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd’s costly habit of conceding late goals frustrates Christian Eriksen

By Press Association
Manchester United had another day to forget (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United had another day to forget (Martin Rickett/PA)

Christian Eriksen was frustrated by Manchester United’s latest failure to hold on to three points.

Under-fire Erik ten Hag’s bumpy second season at the helm has been beset by injuries and errors, especially as the clock winds down.

Antony looked to have struck a late winner against relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday, only for substitute Zeki Amdouni’s penalty to seal a 1-1 draw – the 18th goal they have conceded after the 80th minute this term.

“Well, obviously, we had the three points in our hand,” experienced midfielder Eriksen told MUTV.

“And going into the last minutes of ordinary time, I think we should be able to keep a clean sheet and then get the three points.”

United blew their chance to maintain their advantage over fellow top-six hopefuls Newcastle, who beat Sheffield United 5-1 just three days after the Red Devils toiled to a 4-2 win against the same side.

Wednesday’s match against the embattled Blades represented Eriksen’s first league start since mid-January.

“Of course, I still think there’s some bits that still could be better today, a few decisions that could have been better and put my team-mate or myself in a better position around the pitch,” the Denmark international said.

“I’m trying to do my best. It hasn’t been as much game time, but when you’re on it, I think you have to do your best. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

United’s attention now turns to the trip to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace on May 6.

“It’s going to be full focus on the recovery,” Eriksen said. “It’s going to be weird because it’s going to be a long week with no games.

Manchester United v Burnley – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United let two points slip in their bid for Europa League football next season (Ian Hogson/PA)

“It’s going to hopefully make everyone ready and fit for the Monday game at Palace. It’s going to be some days with some days off, some training, get yourself mentally and physically ready, and then we go again.

“Playing the games is always what you want to do, every game and every day. It’s different.

“Sometimes you need a bit of a rest to recover and prepare for the next game.

“It depends what the manager is going to do in training sessions or how much we’re going to prepare and what we’re going to do until the next game.”

Manchester United v Burnley – Premier League – Old Trafford
Burnley earned a valuable point at Old Trafford in their battle against relegation (Ian Hodgson/PA)

As for Burnley, they continue their attempt to keep faint hopes of a great escape alive at home to Newcastle next Saturday.

Clarets right-back Lorenz Assignon said after their Old Trafford draw: “It’s a really great point for the team and for the end of the season.

“We are really happy but a little bit disappointed because maybe we could have won this game at the end.

“Yes, it was a big game. They had chances, us too. You know that’s football, sometimes it’s for us, sometimes for them.”