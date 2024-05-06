Football rumours: Saudi clubs circle Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Saudi clubs circle Arsenal’s Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has been linked with a move (Zac Goodwin/PA)
What the papers say

Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey are on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to the Daily Express. The 27-year-old Brazilian has scored four goals with five assists in 25 games for Arsenal in the Premier League this season while Partey, 30, has played in 12 games.

The future of Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is uncertain with the Daily Mirror reporting the 32-year-old is being linked to an exit from the club. Wilson has scored nine goals in 19 games this season.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson (Tim Markland/PA)

Darwin Nunez has fueled speculation over his Liverpool future by deleting all pictures of him playing for the club from his Instagram page, according to the Daily Mail. Nunez has been linked with Barcelona by the Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho is currently out on loan at Borussia Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund want to keep the 24-year-old winger who is on loan at the club from Manchester United, but Sky Sports Germany says they may not be able to afford him.

Mario Hermoso: Spanish outlet AS reports Aston Villa are closing in on signing the 28-year-old Atletico Madrid defender.