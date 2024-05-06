Missing teenage girls found By Press Association May 6 2024, 7:34 am May 6 2024, 7:34 am Share Missing teenage girls found Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6458850/missing-teenage-girls-found/ Copy Link Police said the girls have been found (David Cheskin/PA) Two teenage girls reported missing have been found safe and well. Friends Chloe Mackell, 15, and Julie Kujawska, 13, were reported missing in Glasgow on Friday. Police said late on Sunday evening that they have been traced “safe and well.” Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal for information.