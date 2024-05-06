Erik ten Hag could have no complaints if he was sacked – Jamie Carragher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag could have no complaints if he was sacked – Jamie Carragher

By Press Association
Jamie Carragher, pictured, criticised Erik ten Hag following Manchester United’s defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jamie Carragher labelled Manchester United “one of the most poorly-coached teams in the Premier League” as the pressure intensified on Erik ten Hag following a 4-0 thrashing by Crystal Palace.

Michael Olise bagged a brace, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell were also on target at Selhurst Park, with United now facing the possibility of missing out on European football next season.

United boss Ten Hag fielded a makeshift back four because of an injury crisis, with Bruno Fernandes also unavailable, but former Liverpool captain Carragher had little sympathy for the Dutchman.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United capitulated at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
He told Sky Sports: “This is one of the most poorly-coached teams in the Premier League. It’s not an opinion, that’s a fact.

“I get that (the backline was unavailable), I understand, your performance level will drop and your results will not be as good when you miss your best players, that’s obvious.

“But Erik ten Hag needs performances. You’ve got to make us believe there’s something there or working to something. If he was to lose his job, I don’t think he could have any complaints.

“I struggled to see how United would win, but I thought Palace might win 1-0 or 2-1 in a tight game. No Manchester United team should be getting beaten 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

“Manchester United’s under-23s team, I’d still not expect them to lose 4-0. I’ve never been a coach or manager, but I’ve been a player and I’ve been coached by top coaches and some of the things I see are just wrong.”

Casemiro endured a torrid evening at Selhurst Park (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Casemiro played alongside Jonny Evans in the centre of defence, but the pair endured a torrid evening to such an extent that Carragher believes the Brazilian’s days at the top level are numbered.

Despite having a deal at Old Trafford that runs until June 2026, Carragher advised Casemiro, a five-times Champions League winner with Real Madrid, to leave European football this summer.

Carragher said: “I think Casemiro should know himself as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two league games and the FA Cup final.

“He should be thinking, ‘I need to go to MLS or Saudi (Arabia)’. I’m deadly serious. He’s been an absolute great and I am nowhere near what that man has achieved, but I always remember something when I retired myself – leave football before football leaves you.

“The football has left him, at this top level, he needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.

“The level of that player, he should not be putting himself through this, he is too good of a player to be putting in a performance like that and being laughed at by Crystal Palace.

“He’s not playing Man City or Real Madrid, a man of that level should not be going through what he is going through now and he needs to call it a day.”

Carragher also gave short shrift to Antony cupping hands to his mouth, apparently in conversation with Andre Onana and Mason Mount as they walked off the field.

He added: “Just get off the pitch. Talking and whispering behind your hand – they’ve been awful.

“He’s probably talking about one of the players or the manager. Just shut up and get in. Honestly, it’s embarrassing.”